Bigg Boss 15 Finale Day 1 Live- Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi’s fight continues Rashmi Desai out! Rashmi Desai, Shamita Shetty and Tejashwi’s fight continues due to the finale race!
Another fight between Shamita Shetty and Tejashwi Prakash
It has been seen many times throughout the season that Tejashwi Prakash and Shamita Shetty have fought. This was seen even today. During this, Tejashwi had tried to clear that, he has not called Shamita an aunt, he had no such intention. However, the two quarreled again.
Prateek, Nishant and Shamita’s friendship test
Salman Khan announces that he will test the friendship of Prateek, Nishant and Shamita. That’s why he got all three to dance on Nacho Song.
Karan saves Tejashwi from Rakesh’s words
Shamita met Rakesh Bapat. Rakesh asks Tejashwi if he should introduce himself as Shamita’s lover. “Why were you so insecure? Need I say? Felt so bad, I felt so bad seeing Shamita cry, I wanted to break the TV. It’s not something you can make an issue about, He said referring to the fight between Shamita and Tejashwi. After this Karan Kundra took Tejashwi’s side.
Rashmi out of the house due to lack of votes
Rashmi Desai was thrown out of the house due to lack of votes and she cried as soon as it was announced. Salman joked that the contestants said that they want to win the trophy before meeting their mother. The mothers of all the contestants were called on the sets.
Salman Khan opens the episode of Grand Finale
The episode began with Salman performing on stage for the finalists. Salman Khan did a great dance together with everyone.
Salman Khan did a scintillating dance on summer song
During one of the promos, Salman Khan danced to Nora Fatehi’s hit song ‘Garmi’ and had a lot of fun. At present, everyone will have to watch the next episode of this grand finale on Sunday to know the name of the winner.
