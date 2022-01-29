Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Grand Finale of Bigg Boss starts from today, the gathering will be decorated with special guests

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: After entertaining since October, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has reached its grand finale. The grand finale of the show is scheduled to take place on January 29 and 30. The first half finale will air tonight at 8 pm on Colors and the second half of the show will be telecasted tomorrow i.e. on Sunday 30 January. The winner of the show will be announced on Sunday itself and like every time Salman Khan will give the trophy to the winner.

This show will be telecast tonight from 8 pm to 9 pm on Colors TT. On the other hand, on Sunday, the show will air from 8-9 pm and then will run till 10:30-12 pm. You can also watch BB Finale from your smartphone on Voot App.

The top 6 finalists of the show are Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Tejashwi Prakash, Prateek Sahajpal, Rashmi Desai and Shamita Shetty. They managed to make it to the finale by clearing all the tasks. Meanwhile, several fan pages have already declared Shamita Shetty as the winner of this season, and many celebs are openly supporting her.

Let us tell you that this time there is going to be a gathering of all the celebs in the grand finale. From Deepika Padukone, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday to Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan, many celebs will attend the BB15 stage.

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen promoting their film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ on the show. Along with this, Shahnaz Gill will also be seen paying tribute to Siddharth Shukla in the finale of Bigg Boss 15.

