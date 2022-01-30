Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Karan Kundrra KISS TO Tejashwi Prakash, Father gave such a reaction

Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end and the winner of the show will be announced in today’s grand finale episode. The grand finale of the show started on Saturday. Many clips of the grand finale are coming out on social media. One such incident has come to the fore that when Karan Kundra kissed Tejashwi and his father did not like it.

Saturday’s episode saw Rakesh reprimanding Tejashwi for calling Shamita Shetty aunty and being insecure about her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Meanwhile, there is once again a war of words between Shamita and Tejashwi. Tejaswi then defends herself by saying that she is not insecure about Shamita and knows full well how much she loves Rakesh.

As the fight escalates, the show’s host Salman Khan tries to pacify both of them. In such a situation, Shamita becomes silent but Tejashwi remains speaking. To which Salman says, ‘Calm down your girlfriend’ Kundra. Karan pampers Tejashwi, kisses him on his cheek and pacifies him. In such a situation, everyone including Salman Khan becomes happy but as soon as Tejashwi’s father sees Karan kissing his daughter, he looks a bit uncomfortable.

Tejashwi’s parents were sitting in a very calm and simple manner, while Karan kissed Tejashwi’s cheek. In such a situation, the camera was set on Tejashwi’s father, to which Tejashwi’s father reacted humbly by giving an uncomfortable reaction. This reaction of Tejashwi’s father won the hearts of all the fans.

After this, Rakesh explains to Tejashwi that he had called Shamita Shetty aunty, which he felt very bad about. Though the fight continued inside the house, Karan defends his girlfriend saying that he did not shame her and Shamita was furious and ended her fight with Tejashwi as stupid.

Let us tell you that in the upcoming episode, the former winner of Bigg Boss enters the house and gives the contestant an option to take Rs 10 lakh in cash and drop the trophy. Along with this, Shahnaz Gill will be seen paying tribute to Siddharth Shukla.

