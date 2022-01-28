Bigg Boss 15 Finalists get overwhelmed after watching an emotional recap of their journey

With just 24 hours left for the much-awaited finale to begin, the contestants have come a long way to make it this far in Colors’ Bigg Boss! He has worked tirelessly to reach the endgame and has seen a wild emotional roller coaster along the way. Tonight, as this incredible journey nears its end, the finalists will be given a beautiful recap of their memorable ‘Bigg Boss’ journey!

Each contender is shown a video montage of their own highlights from this season, capturing all their ups and downs in this home. Tears flow down their cheeks as they watch their journey unfold before their eyes. Tejasswi, who is completely in tears, says, “I am going to miss this a lot. Thank you ‘Bigg Boss’!” But their tears soon go away as the house gives them some super-fun activities to remember this night.

Meanwhile, ‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’ hosts Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa join Siddharth Dey to give the contestants a glimpse of their ‘skills’. As the contestants show off their dance moves in a flamboyant manner and even do skits. Bharti and Harsh immediately grab their chance to tickle everyone with laughter by pulling their legs up! As Rashmi performs on the song ‘Deewani Mastani’.

Bharti says, “Yeh khaki-nikkar mein Mastani for the first time yaar!” Bharti also pretends to be Karan’s Punjabi mother and Tejashwi’s mother-in-law and comments on her dress, ‘Karan puttar, a water cooler hooded dress! Watch these amazing moments in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ every Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and ‘Grand Finale on 29 January’ 22. It will be broadcast on Saturday and 30 January’22, Sunday at 8:00 PM.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 18:14 [IST]