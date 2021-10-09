Bigg Boss 15 First Weekend Ka War October 9: Salman Khan hits Pratik Sahajpal

The first episode of ‘Weekend Ka War’ will be aired on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ on Saturday night. In it, the show’s host Salman Khan will interact with the contestants present at the house in the first week and shed light on their contradictions.

In the first ‘Weekend Ka War’, Pratik Sahajpal will be pulled hard. In the first week, Pratik had a lot of fights in the house and did some acts that all the members of the family targeted him. One such act is to break the lock of the bathroom, for which Salman will be seen slapping him badly. The reason for this was that at the time when the lock was broken, Vidhi Pandya was bathing inside.





The symbol was hit hard by Salman

A new promo of the episode has surfaced in which Salman is seen vigorously sorting out the contestant symbol. Salman says, ‘Even if I had a mother or a sister, would you do it here for sports? This means that the game is bigger than your own mother and sister. Salman reminded Pratik that if Vidhi wanted, she could ruin his life because of this incident.

What is the whole case?

In fact, while the ritual was taking a bath, the symbol broke the lock of the bathroom. The ritual came out and she told her fellow forest dwellers about the incident and also spoke for the symbol. Vidhi asked him what he did and even if he was a male competitor, he should not do it while someone was taking a bath. The ritual was so clear that she made no accusations against him but she questioned the action of the symbol.

These letters will appear

Let us tell you, Shamita Shetty has become the first captain of the house. This ‘Weekend Ka War’ episode will be a special part of Navratri. It will feature Neha Bhasin, Niya Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Manike Maga Hit Fame Yohani, Karan Patel, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Khushboo, Arjun Bijlani, Astha Gill and Dhwani Bhanushali.