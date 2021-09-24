Bigg Boss 15 Five Contestants Revealed: Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan Show Umar Riaz Donal Bisht Shamita Shetty Nishant Bhatt Symbol Five Contestants Revealed For Sahajpal Show

Whenever the famous reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ comes on the small screen, a lot of headlines are made about it. The 15th season of the show is starting soon, so what will be special this time? Who will be the home of Bigg Boss 15? Learn:

Asim’s brother, then Shilpa’s sister will be seen

Sahajpal, the finalist symbol of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, actress Shamita Shetty and choreographer Nishant Bhatt have also cemented their place on the TV screen. Now these three will take their game forward in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Also, TV actress Donal Bisht and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz will also show their strength. Omar, who is a doctor by profession, says that taking him lightly will overwhelm other competitors. Apart from these five confirmed members, there is talk of visiting the homes of actors Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Nidhi Bhanushali and Neha Marda. However, these names have not yet been officially sealed.

How heavy will be the crisis in the forest!

We have already told you that this time the theme of the show starting from October 2 is ‘Jungle Mein Sankat’, where the voice of the actress Rekha will be reflected in the form of a magical tree Faithful Tree, but for the contestants it will be in the forest. The moments spent are going to be overwhelming. In fact, they will have to endure many challenges to get from this forest to the main house, they will also get food and other facilities based on their performance. At the same time, the show is also expected to run for more than three months.



Salman Khan said- Bigg Boss also tests my patience

The relationship between superstar Salman Khan and ‘Bigg Boss’ has been strengthening over the years. Salman himself calls this relationship his ‘longest relationship’. Despite reports that he has left the show several times before, Salman says he comes back every year because it gives him a lot to learn. Salman said, ‘I love this show. I get to learn a lot because my endurance is tested here. Sometimes I even lose my temper, then I feel like I shouldn’t do it and I work harder on myself.

Salman further said, ‘In fact, the nature of the show is that there are some acts that happen when I have to correct family members, but I don’t swear at anyone, or I don’t lecture, or I don’t hate anyone. My team and I just show them the right way, but sometimes their reaction to the explanation is the same as your reaction, so there’s a lot to learn in all of this. Plus, you’ll be getting to know a lot of people. Normally we don’t meet a lot of people, but here we meet people from TV stars to ordinary people. Reconnects with many people in the film industry.

Salman is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Austria, from where he will return at the end of the month and start shooting for the show.