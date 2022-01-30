bigg boss 15 grand finale 2022 live updates voting poll details winners bb 15 news in hindi

Bigg Boss 15 Finale: The winner of the show will be announced today and like every time Salman Khan will give the trophy to the winner.

Bigg boss 15 finale: The reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is going to get its winner today. The show’s host Salman Khan will present a glittering trophy to the winner. The fans of the show have been waiting for this moment for a long time. The grand finale started on Saturday and its next part will be telecasted today. The winner of the show will be announced today and like every time, Salman Khan will give the trophy to the winner.

The top-6 finalists of the show Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Tejashwi Prakash, Prateek Sahajpal, Rashmi Desai and Shamita Shetty made it to the finals. Although Rashmi Desai became homeless at the beginning of the grand finale yesterday. In such a situation, there is going to be a thorn in the remaining five contestants. All of them were successful in crossing the task and making it to the finale.

Former winners like Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan will deliver scintillating performances in the finale of Salman Khan’s show. The finale will also see Salman Khan entering the house before the winner is announced. He will perform with the finalists.

Meanwhile, on social media, several fan pages have already declared Shamita Shetty as the winner of this season, and many celebs are openly supporting her. During the finale yesterday, there was also a war of words between Shamita Shetty and Tejashwi.

Devoleena will not be present in the finale. The actress, who injured herself during a task on the show, announced via Instagram that she will be in the hospital due to an operation. He also endorsed Prateek as his favorite to win. Rakhi, on the other hand, expressed her disappointment over not being able to make it to the finale of Bigg Boss.

The family and friends of the finalists will also attend the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shilpa Shetty and boyfriend Rakesh Bapat will also attend the finale. Rakesh will be seen expressing his anger at Tejashwi, who has claimed that Shamita is interested in her boyfriend Karan. The finale will begin at 8 pm on Colors TV. Viewers can also watch it on Voot.