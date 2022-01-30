Bigg Boss 15 grand finale live updates: Salman Khan’s fun banter Deepika, Shehnaaz and Shilpa Shetty

amalgamation of old and new

The old winners were challenged by Rakhi Sawant along with the contestants of this season and exploded on stage together. While Rakhi Sawant danced with Rubina Dilaik, describing her as her last season’s sautan bani friend, Rajiv Adatia was seen dancing with Gauahar Khan.

Rashmi is out of the house

Rashmi Desai, who was out of the house in the final, was seen taking the challenge of becoming the villain of the serial along with Urvashi Dholakia. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh was seen doing pole dance while challenging Gautam Gulati.

daughter promoted

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has come to promote her song this season. Shweta Tiwari was once again seen promoting her daughter Palak’s song Bijli along with Salman Khan. Apart from this, the housemates told who can leave the show with money and everyone took Nishant’s name.

electricity is electricity

After this, Vishal Kotian, Ishaan Sehgal, Gauahar Khan and Akasa were also seen dancing on Bijli. Now let’s see what will happen inside the house.

Finalists got offers

As soon as the old winners came inside the house, they offered everyone that anyone can get out of the show by taking 10 lakh rupees from the prize money of winning the show. For this everyone was given a countdown. Eventually, as expected, as soon as the countdown was over, Nishant Bhatt pressed the buzzer and decided to walk out of the show with Rs 10 lakh.

