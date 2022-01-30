Bigg Boss 15 grand finale live updates: Tejasswi Prakash winner | Bigg Boss Grand Finale Tejashwi Prakash won the show

amalgamation of old and new The old winners were challenged by Rakhi Sawant along with the contestants of this season and exploded on stage together. While Rakhi Sawant danced with Rubina Dilaik, describing her as her last season’s sautan bani friend, Rajiv Adatia was seen dancing with Gauahar Khan. Rashmi is out of the house Rashmi Desai, who was out of the house in the final, was seen taking the challenge of becoming the villain of the serial along with Urvashi Dholakia. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh was seen doing pole dance while challenging Gautam Gulati. daughter promoted Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has come to promote her song this season. Shweta Tiwari was once again seen promoting her daughter Palak’s song Bijli along with Salman Khan. Apart from this, the housemates told who can leave the show with money and everyone took Nishant’s name. electricity is electricity After this, Vishal Kotian, Ishaan Sehgal, Gauahar Khan and Akasa were also seen dancing on Bijli. Now let’s see what will happen inside the house. Finalists got offers As soon as the old winners came inside the house, they offered everyone that anyone can get out of the show by taking 10 lakh rupees from the prize money of winning the show. For this everyone was given a countdown. Eventually, as expected, as soon as the countdown was over, Nishant Bhatt pressed the buzzer and decided to walk out of the show with Rs 10 lakh. READ Also Ahan Shetty gets injured multiple times for a real action in Tadap. Ahan Shetty got injured several times while doing real action in the film Tadap --> -->

perfect decision

While Nishant’s friends Shamita, Karan and Tejashwi were shocked at his decision at home, Prateek told that Nishant had said that he would leave with the money if given a chance. When Nishant came out of the show with 10 lakhs and came on stage, Salman Khan welcomed him and told him that he had taken the right decision and he could not win in the counting of votes.

team of depths reached

The starcast of the upcoming film Dehreyan on Amazon Prime arrived to promote her film in Bigg Boss. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey reached the show. While he had a lot of fun with Salman Khan on stage, he also announced Top 3 by going inside the house. Ananya Pandey told Prateek that he was her favorite contestant.

out after 163 days

Before staying for 121 days in Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty had also been in Bigg Boss OTT for six weeks. After entertaining the audience for 163 days, now Shamita Shetty has come out of the house. However, her colleagues sitting outside could not believe that Shamita was out of the show. Shamita says that it was her victory that no one thought that she would come out without winning the show.

Found top 3

Bigg Boss 15 has got the top 3 contestants of this season – Prateek Sahajpal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasvi Prakash. Prateek believes that he felt that he and Shamita would be in the top 3. Now it remains to be seen who among these three will win this season.

