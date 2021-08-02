bigg boss 15 house video leak celebs gonna stay in this beautiful place this time under construction | Secret video of BIGG BOSS 15 went viral, this time it will be the design of the house!

New Delhi: There is only a little time left in the beginning of Bigg Boss 15, but like every time, before the official announcement, some things have started coming on social media. The show is going to start this time on OTT, in which everything from the name of the contestants to the design of this time’s Bigg Boss house will be revealed.

But before the show begins, a video has gone viral on social media. In the video, the construction of Bigg Boss house is seen. A lot of people are engaged in preparing the complete design of the set in full swing. A big eye of Bigg Boss is visible in the background, which is the hallmark of this show.

Apart from this, the transparent ceiling and colorful designer walls of the house are also visible on which beautiful paintings are visible. This design of the house is not only quite cool, but the seating arrangement and furniture of this time are also very dashing. It is being claimed in the video that this is the house of Bigg Boss this time, although gadget clock does not confirm this.

The show will run only on OTT for 6 weeks

Let us tell you that Bigg Boss 15 will start on Voot Select. The first 6 weeks of the show will run on OTT only. The show will be hosted by veteran filmmaker Karan Johar on OTT and when the show airs on TV, it will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan. This time for the first time the makers have changed this concept of the show but only time will tell how it will get the response.

