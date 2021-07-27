Bigg Boss 15: Is Aditya Narayan wishing to replace Salman Khan in biggest reality TV show made this post | Not as a contestant, this is how Aaditya Narayan wants to come in BIGG BOSS, told his heart

New Delhi: Celebrity singer Aditya Narayan, who has hosted many TV shows, recently announced that he will not host ‘Indian Idol’ from the year 2022 and now he is moving towards new and big projects. Preparing to step up. After this statement of Aditya, many types of news started coming about him and one of these news was the news that Aditya will be a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Will not be a part of Big Boss

So is Aditya Narayan really going to be seen in Salman Khan hosted show ‘Bigg Boss’ this time? Now celebrity singer Aditya himself has given the answer to this question on his Insta story. Aditya Narayan wrote in his Insta story, ‘Contrary to speculations, I am not going to be a part of this season of Bigg Boss or as a contestant in any season. It will always be a pleasure to be a guest.

Want to replace Salman?

Aditya wrote, ‘I would be very happy if I get a chance to host this show someday.’ Let us tell you that for the past several seasons, superstar Salman Khan is hosting this show and now Aditya has shown interest in hosting this show. He wrote, ‘Neither I have the time nor do I have the desire to be a part of this show (as a contestant). Many congratulations to Colors TV and Endemol and the entire team for bringing such an amazing show every year and I am sure it will be amazing this time too.

The show will start on OTT

Let us tell you that the first promo video of the show has been released in the past. In this, superstar Salman Khan appeared in a very different style and he told the fans that this time the show will start on OTT. Fans will be able to watch this show on Voot application only a few weeks ago, but as far as Salman hosting it is concerned, he will be seen on TV only.

