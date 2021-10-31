Bigg Boss 15: Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty coming to promote ‘Sooryavanshi’, Salman Khan Dances, See- Video Is’; see

Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty are coming to Bigg Boss 15 to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. In this episode, Katrina Kaif will be seen complaining to Rohit Shetty about Salman Khan.

In a video shared on social media, Salman and Katrina are sitting face to face and Rohit Shetty is standing in front. In a complaint, Katrina confronts Rohit and says, ‘He (Salman Khan) is always late on the shoot’. Hearing the complaint, Salman Khan says, ‘Qubool hai’. Katrina also alleges that Salman Khan never follows the steps of the choreographer. Accepting his allegation, Salman Khan says, ‘I accept this crime.’

After this Salman Khan says that he should be punished for his mistakes, to which Katrina says that she should look into his eyes and praise him for 30 seconds. Katrina Kaif also requests Salman to sing, ‘Inko mere liye ek gaana hoga hoga.’ After which Salman Khan gets up from his seat and dances and sings ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’ to which Katrina and Rohit Shetty laugh.

There has been a very good bonding between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Salman does not hesitate to praise her in public as well. Some time ago, in a conversation with our affiliate website Indian Express, she had said in praise of Katrina that Katrina does not speak bad things about anyone and does not try to humiliate anyone.

He had said, ‘Looking into his eyes, looking at his smile…he has the innocence of a child. She works very hard. Whenever a film doesn’t do well, she doesn’t get depressed and doesn’t get upset when someone writes bad or bad about her. Earlier there was only talk of his dance. If people appreciate her work, she does a better job.