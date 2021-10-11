Bigg Boss 15 Miesha Ishaan Get Intimate: Bigg Boss 15 Miesha iyyer ieshaan sehgaal Get Intimate Anger Users call him rude and ask this is a semi porn show, what is a semi porn show?

It’s been a week since ‘Bigg Boss 15’ started and in the meantime there’s been a lot of confusion about it. The confusion in the show is not about the fights, but the growing closeness and ‘closeness’ between the 2 contestants. In fact, in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Ishaan Sehgal and Maisha Iyer are very close.

Within 5 days, these two contestants have fallen in love with each other for ‘birth’ and often appear together. The two are sometimes seen hugging and kissing each other.



But recently something like this has been seen, the audience is getting angry and getting very angry on social media. In a recent promo, Masha and Ishaan Sehgal were seen kissing and inside the same blanket. Seeing this, people got angry on social media.

People are accusing the producers of making ‘Bigg Boss 15’ obscene and of inferior quality. Meanwhile, some users are calling for Maisha Iyer and Ishan Sehgal to be dropped from the show.

Read how users commented here:

Jay Bhanushali said – Luckily there is no show for 9 months, otherwise we will make a family here

At the same time, family members ridicule Masha and Ishaan for their growing closeness and public kissing. At the same time, Jay Bhanushali joins hands in front of the camera and says, ‘Thank you this is not a show for 9 months, otherwise it will make a family here.’

Salman Khan also took a pinch

Let us know that even during the episode of ‘Weekend Ka War’, Maisha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal were holding each other’s hands. Ishaan told Maisha that even though he met her 8 days ago, he feels a deep connection with her. The two then kissed each other. Salman Khan also joked about his superfast love story.