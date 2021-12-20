Bigg Boss 15 new love story between Pratik sehajpal and Devoleena nishant bhat hurt. New love story between Prateek Sahajpal and Devoleena in Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhatt gets pain

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

The game of Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting in order to get ‘Ticket to Finale’ and save herself from nomination. While Karan plans to target Shamita with the help of Tejashwi and Umar, ‘Sanchalak’ Rakhi tries to kill Nishant, Playing games with Prateek and Shamita.

Tejashwi asks Rakhi to take a fair decision in the task but it seems she has her own plans. The task takes place in a total of five rounds, with two contestants competing in each round. Tejasswi competes with Shamita in round one. As per the promo, it seems that Shamita accompanies Rakhi and makes her win.

Prateek is anxious to keep Devoleena safe and turns to his close friend Nishant to help her out. However, Nishant refuses her saying that he is not obliged to help her. A big fight breaks out between the two. Let us inform that during the weekend war itself, Nishant had made it clear that he would lay thorns in Devoleena’s path. Prateik and Devoleena’s growing friendship Somewhere Nishant and Prateik’s relationship is going through a difficult phase in the show.

Devoleena is also seen saying to Prateek that I don’t know how you will take it… yes, I got attracted to you!” Significantly, it will be interesting to see if Devoleena leads the race for the finale. Pratik will end his friendship with Nishant. Or will he stand with Nishant. Nishant and Pratik’s friendship has been the highlight of Bigg Boss 15. In such a situation, both friends will forget their differences and stand by each other again, who will go to the finale. And who will be in this week’s nomination, it will also be clearly known this week.

