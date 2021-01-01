Bigg Boss 15 new promo out: Bigg Boss 15 new promo has been released

Fans are ready for the feast from the makers of Bigg Boss 15. He is very excited about this show. The new season will have a new theme in which contestants will tour the jungle before entering the Bigg Boss house.

The channel has released a new promo of the show in which the house of Bigg Boss 15 is missing. In its place appears a beautiful tree, named ‘Vishwasundari’. Evergreen actress Rekha has lent her voice to the tree and she has also shared a dialogue with the show’s host Salman Khan.



Should survive in the forest

Salman asks about the disappearance of the house from the tree. On this, ‘Vishwasundari’ says that the contestants have to stay in this forest before entering the house. The promo is captioned, ‘Crisis in the jungle, riot pay riot will spread! Are you ready ‘



The makers have shared behind the scenes of this promo in which Salman Khan is seen. You also see:



Rekha tells ‘Bigg Boss’ about the crash course of life

Rekha, who gave her voice for the promo of the reality show, says, “Bigg Boss is a very unique show with a lot of drama, action, fun and adventure. This is where the crash course of life takes place. If one has patience, the best can come out of here.

It is a pleasure to work with Salman

Rekha further said, ‘This is going to be an exciting new experience as I am doing voice over for‘ Bolen Peed ’. Salman affectionately calls her ‘Vishwasundari’. This tree is full of wisdom, hope and faith. Working with Salman is always satisfying.



‘Bigg Boss 15’ new format, with new competitors

Let me tell you, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is currently on-air, which is being aired on Voot. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. After the digital show is over, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be on-air on TV, which will have a new look, the contestants will be new.

