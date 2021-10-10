Bigg Boss 15: Nikki supports Tamboli symbol, asks- Who is Jay Bhanushali?

After the grand premiere, Salman Khan hosted the first episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ ‘Weekend Ka War’. He took a homework class. However, it was not only Salman who presented different points and appeared to be raining down on the contestants. In Saturday’s episode, Salman slammed Pratik and a few other contestants. Now viewers are looking forward to Sunday’s episode which will feature celebrities like Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and some of them will be questioning the people in the house.

Arjun and Karan supported Jaya

Some celebs will discuss the big things that happened at home last week and support their loved ones. These big things include the fight between Jay Bhanushali and Prateek Sahajpal. Nikki and Neha appeared in support of Pratik, while Arjun and Karan supported their friend and actor Jay Bhanushali. However, the discussion reached a stage where panel members were arguing loudly on stage.

Nikki presented the question

The discussion immediately turned into an argument when Nikki asked who Jay Bhanushali was and how he could insult the symbol. On this, Arjun and Karan questioned Prateek’s ‘poking’ attitude. However, Nikki disagreed and said that this is her way of playing the game and it should not be a problem.

Arjuna said – the symbol should be ready

Arjuna then said that if Pratik could provoke, he should be prepared for the same reaction. Salman also said on the issue that Pratik’s behavior was ‘aggressive’. However, it turned out that Nikki’s approach was different. Let me tell you, Nick expressed his love for the symbol when he arrived as a special guest at Bigg Boss’s OTT House.