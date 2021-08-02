Bigg Boss 15 OTT Karan Johar will never be seen as a contestant in the biggest reality tv show know the reason | Karan Johar will never be a contestant of Bigg Boss, what is the reason told to the fans?

New Delhi: Bigg Boss, the biggest reality TV show of the small screen, is soon going to make a comeback once again. For the first 6 weeks, it will be broadcast on the OTT platform ‘Voot Select’ instead of TV. As long as the show runs on OTT, it will be hosted by veteran filmmaker Karan Johar. But if he is brought as a contestant in the show then how will his reaction be?

Will never become a contestant of Bigg Boss!

Karan Johar himself is a big follower of this TV show. When Karan Johar was asked if he would ever be a part of this show as a contestant, he was seen coming on the backfoot. According to a news published on the English website of gadget clock, Karan Johar said, ‘Within 6 weeks this show? I can’t even live an hour without my phone. Imagine how many things I will miss in just one hour.’

Karan handles Dharma Productions

Karan Johar said, ‘This is God. I don’t even want to start this journey. Karan Johar handles all the big responsibilities related to the biggest production house of Bollywood, Dharma Productions. Obviously it is impossible for Karan Johar to become a contestant of this show, but as far as the reason behind it is concerned, the filmmaker has given a hint to the fans.

Contestants will be revealed soon

Karan Johar may never be a part of Bigg Boss season 15, but there are many celebrities who want to join the show. Fans will have to wait a little longer to get an answer to the question of which celebrities are going to be a part of Bigg Boss this season. With the start of the show, it will be clear which celebrities are going to travel a long way in the show this time.

