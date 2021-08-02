Bigg Boss 15 OTT Karan Nath is the second confirmed contestant of Karan Johar hosted reality tv show | BIGG BOSS: This Bollywood actor is the second confirmed contestant of season 15! looked strong

New Delhi: Bigg Boss, the biggest reality TV show of the small screen, is going to make its debut this week through OTT. For the first few weeks, the show will be broadcast through the Voot application. Here veteran filmmaker Karan Johar will host the show and after that when the show is shifted to TV, then Salman Khan will be seen hosting it.

Bigg Boss 15 will start soon

It is believed that the makers have taken this big decision to promote their application. The promo videos of the show have already been released and new promos are being continuously revealed. There is very little time left in the beginning of the show and in such a situation, the makers have started fuming about which celebrities are going to be a part of the show this time.

Will Karan be the second confirmed contestant?

It is known that the final announcement about the contestants is made in the premiere episode of the show itself, but before that the makers start giving hints to the fans about the contestants. After announcing the name of the first contestant, now the makers have given a hint to the fans about the second contestant. The English website of gadget clock has written in one of its reports quoting Spotboy that the second contestant will be Bollywood actor Karan Nath.

Makers gave a glimpse to the fans

The makers have also shared a clip in which they are getting a glimpse. The makers have released a teaser video on Voot’s Instagram account in which Karan is seen flaunting his muscles. Sharing this video, the makers wrote, ‘Oh. Have you seen that high flying kick? That smile. That dive in the swimming pool. Who is this mystery man?’

Who is actor Karan Nath?

Seeing the teaser, it is clear that it is none other than Bollywood actor Karan Nath, although fans will have to wait for the official announcement. Let us tell you that Karan Nath has been a part of films like Yeh Dil Aashikana, Madness, Guns of Banaras, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny, Mr India and Jabard. However, he never got the fame that he had stepped into Bollywood in search of.

