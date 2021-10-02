Bigg Boss 15 Premier Highlights: Bigg Boss 15 Premier Highlights Salman Khan knows that his new sister Umar Riaz and Ishaan Sehgal had a fight.

Salman Khan made his grand debut of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ with a tremendous dance performance on the song ‘Jangal Hai Adhi Raat Hai Lagna Laga Hai Dar’ and said that it was time for the contestants to stay in the jungle. How? Would that be dangerous? Then slowly Salman Khan started introducing the contestants of the show.



Salman Khan first revealed the name of Jay Bhanushali and said that he is the first confirmed contestant of the show. Bigg Boss played a game with Jay Bhanushali. Instead of coming to his entry stage, he went straight to Bigg Boss’s Jungle House. Salman Khan himself went to show Jay the true and jungle house of Bigg Boss and told the contestants how difficult it would be to stay there.



This was followed by the entry of Vishal Kotian. Vishal Kotian, who has done many TV shows like ‘Akbar Ka Bal Birbal’ and ‘Mahabharat’, won the hearts of Salman Khan with his story of struggle and hard work. Salman hugs Vishal that he is proud of him.



Salman Khan again introduced the bright light. Tejaswi’s laughter and flirtation made Salman smile too. The bright light will definitely change the atmosphere of the house with her comedy and fun.



Vidhi Pandya had a lot of fun on stage with Salman. When Salman matched her quality in front of ‘Ossum Mirror’, she went like a panda. This ritual reveals that her friends also call her ‘Panda’ because of her laziness.



When Simba Nagpal came on stage



Umar Riaz came to steal the heart. Umar is the brother of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up Asim Riaz. Asim had come to the premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ to support brother Umar and Salman hit him.



Donal Bisht’s entry, Umar Riaz was blown away. But as soon as she entered, she clashed with Umar Riaz and there was a mild verbal battle between them. By the way, Umar Riaz was very impressed by Donal.



After Umar Riaz and Donal, Salman Khan chose TV actor Ishan Sehgal as the next contestant. Ishaan Sehgal came on stage. But he and Umar Riaz clashed on stage. In fact Salman Khan gave them a task for a survival kit, during which both of them had to show their physical strength. Meanwhile, when Umar Riaz attacked Ishaan, it hit his teeth. Ishaan Sehgal had an argument with Umar Riaz over this. Although Umar Riaz said sorry many times.



Akash Singh’s entry. As a child, Akasa Singh has performed functions in Salman Khan’s house. Told the story



Karan and Akasingh did not get a survival kit. He was punished by collecting 8 items to make a living kit for himself and was sent to the forest of Big Boss.



The funniest thing was singer Afsana Khan. As soon as Afsana Khan came on stage, she told Salman that she could not live without love and marriage. He loves to get married. She has also come to Bigg Boss by stopping her marriage. Afsana Khan said that her fianc told her to go Big Boss first then we will get married. Afsana Khan then makes Salman Khan her brother and asks him when will his wedding take place? In reply, Salman says, ‘My marriage age has passed a little earlier.’