Bigg Boss 15 Premier Live: Bigg Boss 15 Premier Live Updates: Donal Bisht and Ishaan Sehgal return home from the real jungle – Bigg Boss 15 Premiere 3 October 2021 Written Update in Hindi

Salman Khan comes on stage on the second night of the Bigg Boss premiere and reveals that he sent 13 contestants inside the house. Now it’s time to send home the 3 contestants who appear in the Big Boss OTT. This is followed by Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sahajpal and Nishant Bhatt on stage.

Salman Khan talks to Shamita Shetty and asks her questions about falling in love. On this, Shamita Shetty says that there is no such thing and only people think so. After this, Salman Khan talks to Nishant Bhatt and Prateek Sehajpal.



When Salman Khan talks to Pratik Sehajpal, he gets very excited. On this, Salman Khan also drew Prateek Sehajpal’s paint. They then ask the three which animal they see in each other? Then everyone is each other’s animals. Salman Khan then sends Shamita Shetty, Prateek Sahajpal and Nishant Bhatt inside the house.

Salman Khan starts his discussion that suddenly Ranveer Singh comes and sits behind him. When Salman Khan sees him, he says that this man enters everywhere. Then Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh have fun talking to each other.

Ranveer Singh tells Salman Khan about his upcoming quiz show and plays with him. Ranveer Singh asks Salman Khan some questions, to which he answers. Ranveer tells Salman that there is no lifeline in this quiz show. On this, Salman says that he and Sanju Baba have got the most life lines. After this Ranveer Singh went back.

Donal Bisht and Ishaan Sehgal get a chance to go home from the real forest but it requires mutual consent of both. The two have a discussion and then Donal and Ishaan reach a forest-themed house.

Big Boss welcomes all members to the house. He then calls everyone out of the house and asks them to stand in a line. Big Boss tells all members they have to stay out tonight. After that, when one has to go inside the house, the member who can go is fine and the one who stays outside wanders in the forest.