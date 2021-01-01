Bigg Boss 15 Promo Released: Bigg Boss 15 Promo Released
The caption with the promo for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ reads, ‘What’s happening? Bigg Boss 15 is coming soon. Looking at the promo of the show, it seems that this time the theme of the show may be based on the forest. It is possible that the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ should be designed according to the forest. Let me tell you that so far ‘Big Boss’ OTT platform Voot is being broadcast 24 hours a day. Karan Johar is hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.
It is being said that ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is coming to an end in four and a half weeks and by the end of it, whatever contestants are left in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Rekha will introduce them to ‘Bigg Boss 15’ host Salman. Mine. She will try to convince Salman Khan of the strengths and weaknesses of the contestants as to why he should be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.
#Bigg #Boss #Promo #Released #Bigg #Boss #Promo #Released
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.