Bigg Boss 15 Promo Released: Bigg Boss 15 Promo Released

The popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is currently entertaining people on OTT. Meanwhile, there is good news for the people. In fact, season 15 of ‘Bigg Boss’ is set to hit TV soon. This season will be hosted by Salman Khan. The promo of the show (Bigg Boss 15 promo) has come out, which has aroused the curiosity of the fans of ‘Bigg Boss’ and Salman Khan.

Colors TV has shared a promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ on its Instagram page. In the promo Salman Khan is seen in a forest and the sound of a line comes in the background, what is this place friends. So Salman Khan says this is my question. Then comes the sound of a line on the side of a tree identified by Salman. On this Salman says ‘the world hears the tree’ and touches the base of the tree. On this, the line on the tree says, stay alive.





The caption with the promo for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ reads, ‘What’s happening? Bigg Boss 15 is coming soon. Looking at the promo of the show, it seems that this time the theme of the show may be based on the forest. It is possible that the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ should be designed according to the forest. Let me tell you that so far ‘Big Boss’ OTT platform Voot is being broadcast 24 hours a day. Karan Johar is hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

It is being said that ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is coming to an end in four and a half weeks and by the end of it, whatever contestants are left in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Rekha will introduce them to ‘Bigg Boss 15’ host Salman. Mine. She will try to convince Salman Khan of the strengths and weaknesses of the contestants as to why he should be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.



