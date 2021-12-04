Bigg Boss 15 promo video: salman khan took strong classes from karan kundra and shamita shetty | Bigg Boss 15 promo: Salman Khan reprimands Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra for the weekend, watch video

Salman Khan conducts class of Bigg Boss 15 contestants every weekend and gives an account of the high and low of the whole week. Along with this, guests also come and through many tasks, new conflicts are seen. Recently VIP contestants took entry and after that the show saw many ups and downs.

This week of Bigg Boss 15, there was a fierce fight between Devoleena Bhattacharya, Shamita Shetty, while on the other hand there was a fierce fight between Prateek Sahajpal and Karan Kundra in the sword making task.

Regarding these two fights, Salman Khan organized a class of family members. Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundra were reprimanded the most. Karan Kundrra once again kicked Prateek while shoving him, for which Salman Khan reprimanded Karan Kundrra and told him to slam him if he had the guts.

In the promo video of Bigg Boss 15, Salman scolds Karan Kundrra and says that when Karan has nothing to say, he starts running. At the same time, Salman Khan also gets angry on Shamita Shetty.

Salman Khan told Shamita that it does not happen when someone says something. That’s why they shouldn’t react so much. Shame. Shamita Shetty starts crying after listening to Salman Khan’s scolding.

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 15:07 [IST]