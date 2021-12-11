Bigg Boss 15 Rakhi sawant husband ritesh first wife revealed he hit me with a belt marriage photo viral

Ritesh assaulted his belt

According to media reports, she was married to Ritesh in the year 2014 in Bihar. A year later their son was born. However the marriage did not work out. In the year 2017, both of them decided to separate. Ritesh’s wife has also alleged that she has also been assaulted. The woman has told that Ritesh locked her in the room and beat her with a belt for 4 hours continuously.

After the beating, fled to Bihar

Ritesh’s first wife also told that he was assaulted when his mother-in-law came to the house. She had fled to Bihar after this incident. And started living separately from Ritesh. Remind that last day it was also reported that Rakhi Sawant can definitely make some disclosure on her relationship with Ritesh in the house of Bigg Boss 15.

The secret of Rakhi Sawant’s personal life will be revealed in Big Boss

Even Rakhi Sawant has been seen saying many times in the show that there are many secrets of Riteish’s personal life which are yet to be revealed. Rakhi Sawant spoke to Nishant Bhatt in this regard and gave a gesture. It is possible that in the upcoming episodes, Rakhi Sawant may also be seen quarreling about her husband Ritesh’s personal life in the show. Rakhi Sawant has also become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 15.

