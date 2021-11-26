Bigg Boss 15 Rakhi Sawant husband ritesh photo and video leak from live feed. Bigg Boss 15 Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh’s pictures and videos leaked from live footage

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Rakhi Sawant has taken a wild card entry along with Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Bigg Boss 15. It will be telecast in Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15. Let us tell you that as the promo of Rakhi Sawant came out that she is going to go to Bigg Boss 15 this time not alone but with her husband Ritesh. It has happened. Even Rakhi Sawant’s fans have made Ritesh’s photo viral.

That too from the house of Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh’s pictures have surfaced from the live footage of Bigg Boss 15. Where Rakhi Sawant is seen with her husband Ritesh. When Rakhi Sawant got married 2 years ago, people used to say that it is a publicity stunt of Rakhi Sawant just to be a part of the news.

Rakhi Sawant was also questioned many times regarding this that she is doing the drama of a fake husband. Rakhi Sawant had also taken entry as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 and had mentioned about her husband’s arrival in the show not once but many times. It seems that Rakhi Sawant has told the truth about her fake marriage. In the live feed of Bigg Boss 15, a man is seen amongst all the other contestants, who is believed to be Rakhi Sawant’s husband.

Many fan clubs of Bigg Boss 15 have made the screenshots of Rakhi’s husband Ritesh viral on the internet. By the way, Riteish’s entry in the show has also been accompanied by a lot of drama where Rakhi welcomed Riteish with a thali of aarti. Ritesh has entered the house of Bigg Boss 15 by tying Sehra. Rakhi Sawant welcomes her husband Ritesh to the Bigg Boss 15 house and also shows her husband Ritesh’s face in front of the camera. The Khabri posted this picture.

Rakhi and Ritesh have also shared a bed together in the house. As long as Rakhi Sawant is on the show, her husband will be a part of the show. Now it will be interesting to see whether Rakhi plays this game with her husband or will Ritesh come out of Bigg Boss 15 again after becoming a guest for a few days.

Watch the video Rakhi’s birthday is being celebrated at home.

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s wild card entry in the show with husband Ritesh for TRP

Rakhi Sawant reached the hospital after hearing Kangana Ranaut’s statement ‘freedom in begging’ – got Padma Shri for begging

Aryan Khan had just gone for a walk on the ship, don’t hunt the child by becoming a jackal.

Rakhi Sawant did amazing transformation by becoming an 80-year-old woman, fans were surprised to see

The demand of the country’s drama queen from PM Narendra Modi, told what to bring with you from America? VIDEO

Rakhi Sawant furious at AAP leader for taking name – I will remove Chaddha’s chaddha, husband Ritesh threatens

‘Rakhi Sawant is my best friend and no one knows her better than me’ – Mika Singh

Twinkle Khanna opened her heart for Rakhi Sawant, said – if I were there, I could not bear it

‘Deepika Padukone and Rakhi Sawant – I have given two megastars to the industry’, said Farah Khan, Rakhi replied

Raj Kundra Pornography Case – Rakhi Sawant came out in support, said, ‘Porn movies are not made at gunpoint’

Rahul Vaidya – Disha Parmar’s DiShul Wedding: Arshi’s expensive lehenga, Rakhi doesn’t have clothes, so won’t go

Rakhi Sawant’s dance, free candles distributed on the middle of the road, said in the video – or Habibi, Leja anytime

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Jorge Mraz, consumer jazz bassist, dies at 77 Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bigg Boss 15 Rakhi Sawant husband ritesh photo and video leak from live feed

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 16:52 [IST]