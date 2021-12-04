Bigg boss 15: Rakhi sawant husband Ritesh separation rumors says actress announce next episode | Bigg Boss 15: Will Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh get divorced? such is the discussion

Television oi-Varsha Rani

Rakhi Sawant, popularly known as Drama Queen, is seen in Bigg Boss 15 with husband Ritesh these days. For the first time after getting married secretly, Rakhi Sawant introduced her husband to the world. But different types of gossips are also coming out about Rakhi and her husband. The report that has come out now is shocking.

Media reports say that Rakhi Sawant will break her marriage with Ritesh in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15. After the fight, Rakhi Sawant may decide to part ways with Ritesh. These news are being seen as mere rumours, while some people say that it is being said only because of TRP.

There is continuous news about Rakhi Sawant’s husband and controversy is also being seen. Some reports also said that Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh is only for TV and Rakhi has brought her on the show as a rent. However, there has been no official confirmation of these reports. Nor does Filmybeat promote such rumours.

Rakhi Sawant has been seen many times in the season of Bigg Boss. These days she is seen entertaining the fans with her talent in Bigg Boss 15. The audience likes Rakhi’s dance or speech a lot.

Wedding rituals of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain begin, share a lovely picture

In the recent episode, Rakhi Sawant supported Prateek Sahajpal. Rakhi praised Prateek fiercely and also said that Prateek deserves the Big Boss trophy, she can also give her trophy to Prateek.

Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty came in support of sister Shamita, said- ‘We were not born rich, struggled’

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh is fake, the news of being the cameraman of Bigg Boss show goes viral!

Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali meets wife Mahi after several weeks, romantic video surfaced

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant shows husband Ritesh’s face after 2 years of marriage, photos leaked VIDEO

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s wild card entry in the show with husband Ritesh for TRP

Rashmi Desai’s sexy photoshoot before her entry in Bigg Boss 15, fans said that she set her on fire

Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan breaks silence, says Shamita Shetty is equal to my shoe, video goes viral

The entry of wild card Abhijeet Bichkule in Bigg Boss 15 will bring a storm, was arrested from the set

Bigg Boss 15: Why Tejashwi got angry with Nishant-Rajiv, Nishant Bhatt changed the whole game!

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz praised Shamita Shetty’s game, fans called the actress a fighter

Bigg Boss 15: Rakesh Bapat reveals when he is out of the show – 5 year old disease is very painful

Bigg Boss 15: Fan Moment of Siddhant Chaturvedi, could not stop tears after seeing Salman Khan in front – VIDEO

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also 'Nightbooks' review: A fairy tale horror fit for kids Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bigg boss 15: Rakhi sawant husband Ritesh separation rumors says actress announce next episode

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 12:42 [IST]