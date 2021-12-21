Bigg Boss 15 Rakhi sawant husband ritesh talk about his wife allegation. Bigg Boss 15 Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh talks about his first wife’s allegations

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh has been evicted from the show in Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday. During his stay in the show, his first wife came forward regarding Ritesh. Ritesh’s first wife alleged that he was assaulted. He was hit with a belt. On the other hand, Salman Khan also took a class against Riteish for misbehaving with Rakhi Sawant during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan also told Ritesh in a gesture that he has done such a beating. After coming out of the show, Ritesh has presented his explanation in front of the media. After coming out of the show, Ritesh has defended the allegations of his first wife. In a conversation with a channel, Ritesh has denied the allegations leveled against him.

Ritesh has said in his clarification that if I have killed him then why did he stay with me from the year 2014 to the year 2017. His home is in Bihar. Then why and with whom does she live in Delhi? Ritesh said on the allegations of the first wife that she herself has run away leaving me twice.

I have kept quiet for so long because I didn’t want to spoil my child’s future. I have proof that he has threatened me. She has come to the fore during my stay in Bigg Boss house. She is washing her hands in the flowing Ganges. Because he must have felt that now I should be popular together.

Let us tell you that Ritesh’s first wife had alleged that he was beaten up by being locked in the room. She ran away from home and went to the hospital and from there went to her parents. Even Ritesh had demanded a lot of dowry from him. In Chennai, Ritesh had assaulted his first wife.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 14:42 [IST]