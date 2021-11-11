Bigg Boss 15 Raqesh Bapat ex wife Ridhi Dogra lashes out at vishal kotian

Rakeysh Bapat is out of the show after recovering from Bigg Boss 15. But in the meantime, even after not being on the show, Vishal Kotian has made fun of Rakesh Bapat. On this, Rakesh Bapat’s ex-wife Riddhi Dogra has strongly reprimanded. Riddhi Dogra has shared an unseen video of Bigg Boss 15.

Posting this, he has also expressed his displeasure. In this video Vishal Kotiyan Show has commented on Rakesh coming on the show with the contestants of the show and his relationship with Shamita Shetty. Karan Kundra, Tejashwi Prakash and Umar Riaz are seen with Vishal Kotiyan in this video.

Vishal Kotiyan is speaking in this video that Rakesh has hit a big hand. He has wooed Shilpa Shetty’s sister. Because of this, he keeps coming and going in the show. His case is set Bass. While tweeting this video, Riddhi Dogra has said that there are people who make fun of people behind their backs.

Later, he calls it a joke. Would you like to make fun of the audience like this? If not then get such people out soon. Fans of Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat are reacting to this post. Along with this, Rakesh is waiting for Bapat to return to the show again. Rakesh Bapat made a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 15.

There r those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it ‘funny’ & those playing with truth and a game’s spirit.

Audience – Would you like being mocked? If not take these ppl out. Simple. Period. https://t.co/pGDvVo0oXw — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra)



November 10, 2021

