Bigg Boss 15 rashami desai ex boyfriendarhaan khan big. Bigg Boss 15 Rashmi Desai was accused by ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan

Arhaan gave a statement for Rashmi

Arhaan said in this conversation that the rest have not been able to come out of the past. I have moved on from my past. Maybe it was talked about for ratings. My family is also watching this show and it is not a good thing to bring this matter to the fore again and again. Keys and why am I being remembered.

live in with rashmi desai

Rashmi Desai and I lived together for one and a half years in live-in. Arhaan Khan also said that after coming out of Bigg Boss, I tried to talk to Rashmi Desai. He never met me. Rashmi Desai knew that I would talk to her about the behavior that happened in the Bigg Boss house.

Rashmi Desai showed me wrong

Rashmi Desai did not want to show her image wrong. Rashmi Desai already knew about my marriage and child but she lied on National TV. I am sad and sorry that at that time I could not tell people that Rashmi Desai knew about marriage and children.

Rashmi said Arhaan cheated

Rashmi had accused Arhaan in the year 2020 and said that why did Arhaan transfer my money to his account? Arhaan has also taken money apart from 15 lakhs. Rashmi Desai had said that Arhaan has betrayed her. Rashmi Desai ended her relationship with Arhaan after coming out of Bigg Boss 13.