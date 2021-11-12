Entertainment

Bigg Boss 15 Rashami Desai support Afsana Khan says give her respect.

Bigg Boss 15 Rashami Desai support Afsana Khan says give her respect. Bigg Boss 15 Rashmi Desai said in support of Afsana Khan, give respect
Bigg Boss 15 Rashami Desai support Afsana Khan says give her respect. Bigg Boss 15 Rashmi Desai said in support of Afsana Khan, give respect

Bigg Boss 15 Rashami Desai support Afsana Khan says give her respect. Bigg Boss 15 Rashmi Desai said in support of Afsana Khan, give respect

Television

Bigg Boss 15 saw a huge twist this week where Afsana Khan expressed her anger in a wrong way after not being a member of VIP. Afsana Khan created a lot of ruckus in Bigg Boss 15 and after that tried to attack herself by picking up a knife. After seeing all this, when the atmosphere deteriorated, Bigg Boss called Afsana Khan to the confession room and told that it is his responsibility to take care of the safety of the members in this house as well.

Bigg Boss announces in front of all the family members that Afsana Khan is thrown out of the show. However, Afsana Khan did not accept the decision of Bigg Boss and she said that she will leave this house only if Shamita or Rajiv is also thrown out of the show. Things got so bad that Bigg Boss called the crew members to Afsana Khan. Tried to take him out of the house.

In Bigg Boss 15, Rashmi Desai has put forth her stand on Afsana Khan’s exit from the show and has shown her sympathy for Afsana. Rashmi Desai has written in this tweet that it is more sad that such a good talent and no one knows what situation she is going through.

Why do people judge inside and out? Rashmi Desai further said that we all learn from our own and others’ mistakes. There is no milk wash. Afsana should be given her place and respect. There is a utensil in every house. Let us tell you that earlier also Afsana had a panic attack on the fight with Shamita in the show and this time during the task of becoming VIP, Shamita told Rajiv that she has to stop Afsana’s path. After which Afsana flared up.

