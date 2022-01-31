Bigg Boss 15 Rashmi Desai evicted from Bigg Boss took entry through wild card grand finale today

Recently Rashmi Desai has been evicted from the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. He got less votes during the show, due to which he had to go out of the house.

The grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ had just started that Rashmi Desai had to go out of the house. Once again Rashmi’s dream of becoming a winner was shattered. He got less votes, due to which he had to face eviction. Rashmi Desai had entered the house through wild card. In the show, she made a place in the top 6 on the basis of her hard work but she could not make it to the top 5. Her fans are very disappointed with Rashmi’s exit like this.

Rashmi Desai was earlier in the year 2019 as a regular contestant in season 13 of Bigg Boss. During this season, he made his place in the third runner-up. At the same time, this time he entered the show as a wild card in the eighth week. The show started with a good friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejashwi Prakash.

Let us tell you, Rashmi Desai had joined ‘Bigg Boss-15’ as a wild card along with her ‘Bigg Boss-13’ contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. In the last season of Bigg Boss, both were very close friends, but this time they could not get along in the show. Rashmi and Devoleena also had fierce fights in the Bigg Boss house.

In contrast, Rashmi’s closeness with Umar Riaz was seen. Due to which she became the main attraction of the show. The two remained good friends for a long time during the show. The two were often seen chatting romantically about their love for each other and their future as well.

At the same time, Umar Riaz spoke to The Indian Express after being out of the show. During this, he told about his relationship with Rashmi. He had said ‘We have been friends, and even at home, we were just good friends. There is definitely a liking towards each other but it is too early to tie it into a relationship. We haven’t reached that stage yet and would like to call it a still friendship.

It is worth noting that Rashmi Desai won tremendous praise for her determination during the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task in the Bigg Boss house where she gave a tough fight by holding the pillar for almost 20 hours.