Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan and Bhagyashree reunites in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’; See Video

Bigg Boss 15: ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ actress Bhagyashree will be seen opposite Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss for the first time.

Bigg Boss 15: Bhagyashree, who was the initial co-actress of Salman Khan, will be seen in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ of Bigg Boss 15. Colors has shared a teaser of the show on their social media accounts, in which the chemistry of both is winning the hearts of the fans. Bhagyashree will be seen opposite Salman Khan for the first time on the Bigg Boss stage.

It can be seen in the video that Bhagyashree is wearing a beautiful pink sari, while Salman Khan is seen in a crisp suit. Salman Khan is seen cycling around Bhagyashree while singing the song ‘Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka’ from his film with Bhagyashree. During the song, the romantic dance of Salman and Bhagyashree is being liked by the people. Salman is seen holding Bhagyashree’s hand on the cycle itself.

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree first appeared in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. This film was Bhagyashree’s first film. This was also the first film of Salman Khan as a lead hero. Salman Khan was earlier seen in ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’. In Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman Khan played the character of a rich boy (Prem) who falls in love with a poor girl (Suman). The story of the film is based on how the two unite despite the differences in families.

The pair of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree received a lot of love from the people as well as the critics. The film became the highest grossing film of that era. After this film every director-producer wanted to cast Bhagyashree in their film but she got married and went away from the film industry. At the same time, Salman Khan’s career also got a bang.

But when Bhagyashree announced to leave films and get married, it also affected Salman Khan. This was mentioned by Salman in ‘Aapki Adalat’. He had told that he did not get any work for four to five months after the release of Maine Pyar Kiya. Salman had said, ‘I thought, now I will not get work because Bhagyashree has decided to leave films after getting married.’