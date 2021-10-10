bigg boss 15 salman khan bashed prateek sahajpal

The much awaited ‘Weekend Ka War’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ started with Pratik Sahajpal. During his first week at home, his actions were on the radar of show host Salman Khan.

While Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath, he broke the lock of the bathroom and Salman got angry due to Pratik’s action. Salman said Pratik’s approach with the rest of the contestants was to hollow out.



Salman Khan scolded

At the Bigg Boss house, Salman has hit out at Pratik for his behavior, saying it could put him in a more confusing situation. Salman raised the issue of the bathroom and also explained how the symbol stood in the changing room while Misha was changing. Salman said that if his sister or mother had been in the place of the ritual, he would not have left the symbol.

The image of the icon may be damaged

Salman said this could make the girls a big issue, which could tarnish the image of the symbol in front of the audience and fans. He said, ‘You look like a fool.’ The host calmed down and expressed anger at Pratik’s actions and even appeared to say some offensive words.

Advice to play with heart and mind

However, Salman later asked Pratik to play the game with all his heart and soul. He said, ‘You need to come out as the best man.’ After the host hit, the symbol completely deteriorated and looked low throughout the episode. Not only that, he cried later when he was sitting by the pool with his friend Nishant.

Tears in the eyes

The symbol could not contain itself and tears began to flow from his eyes. She told how she felt when Salman hit her. Pratik told Nishant, ‘I was feeling very unwell.’