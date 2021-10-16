Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan Got Angry On Afsana Khan As She Calls Shamita Shetty Buddhi And Ghatiya Aurat

Bigg Boss 15: Salman gets angry on Afsana Khan for calling Shamita Shetty a ‘poor woman’. He also reprimanded him fiercely in Weekend Ka Vaar.

TV’s famous program ‘Bigg Boss’ is making a lot of noise these days with its season 15. Recently, Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan had a fierce fight over a task in the show. During the fight, Contestant Afsana Khan had also called the actress an ‘old’ and a ‘lousy woman’. While on one hand the rest of the contestants opposed these things of Afsana Khan, on the other hand Salman Khan also did not back down from reprimanding her. He even told Afsana Khan that if it was on me, I would have thrown you out of the show today itself.

A video related to Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media. Salman Khan lashed out at Afsana Khan saying, “This week’s superstar is Afsana Khan. Let me make you hear what you said, Shamita is old, a lousy woman. You will decide who is bad and who is not.

Giving clarification on Salman Khan’s point, Afsana Khan said, “You are big.” Interrupting him, Salman Khan said, “No no I am old.” At the same time, the contestant said in his reply, “I was angry sir.” On his talk, Salman Khan said, “If you are angry, will you speak anything? Not only do your tongue move, so do your hands and feet. You have a set pattern.”

Contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ also agreed to Salman Khan’s talk. Jay Bhanushali and Shamita Shetty complain about Afsana Khan to Salman Khan, saying, “She always makes mistakes, then harms herself.” While presenting his clarification, Afsana Khan said, “Sir, I am good with everyone and I have given respect to everyone first.”

Singer Akash complains about Afsana Khan and tells Salman Khan, “He always feels that only he is okay.” At the same time, Salman Khan reprimanded Afsana Khan and said, “You behave like this even in your own house. We don’t want this content at all.”