Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan got angry on Shamita Shetty said Ye mere saath nahi chalega video viral

The country’s popular reality show Bigg Boss is the most watched show on TV. People like this show very much. The show is now going to bring a tremendous celebration of the new year for the fans. This reality show is going to have an unlimited tinge of entertainment on the New Year. On the night of December 31, the last day of the year, the stars are going to make a difference in the show. Along with this, this time Salman Khan’s angry look will also be seen in Weekend Ka Vaar. The makers of Bigg Boss-15 released the promo of the show, in this promo video the brothers are seen very angry.

In this promo, Bhaijaan gets angry at Abhijeet Bichukale and Shamita Shetty. During the show, Salman Khan’s anger increased a lot and he also took a class on Shamita Shetty. On the other hand, Shamita went to the room crying seeing her brother’s anger. The rest of the contestants are also surprised to see Salman’s anger like this.

In the promo, Salman is discussing with the family how he canceled the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task and Abhijeet yawns in the meantime, which angers Salman. An angry Salman asks them to go to the bedroom. They say ‘go go, go to sleep’. While Abhijeet goes to the bedroom and stands at the door and apologizes. On the other hand, an angry Salman shouts at her and says ‘Yeh sab mere saath nahi chalega’.

Salman Khan constantly tells everyone about canceling the task. He says, ‘You guys have done PAD in canceling the task. If the operator cancels the task, then it is very wrong. It is okay if the contestant cancels the task. Also Salman Khan told Shamita Shetty ‘Her behavior towards Rakhi Sawant is wrong’.

On the other hand, Shamita shouts at him and says, ‘I am not going to climb anyone else with the same attitude. You are telling me that my attitude is wrong with this. I do not know…’. After which Salman loses his cool and starts shouting at Shamita Shetty. Later Shamita Shetty goes to her room crying.

Let us tell you, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss-15, the New Year is going to be celebrated fiercely. Famous host and comedian Bharti Singh will participate in the show along with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Along with this, actor Dharmendra will also be seen on the stage of Bigg Boss-15.