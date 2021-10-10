Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan names Raj Kundra: Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan names Raj Kundra during the show
Salman took Raj’s name
After this, Salman took the names of Karan Kundra and some other family members. However, after Karan, she also mentioned Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. The host said, ‘Raj Kundra also understood.’
Shamita was surprised
Raj Kundra’s sister-in-law Shamita was shocked to hear Salman speak. However, his expression came as a surprise when he later realized that Salman was joking. After that Shamita smiled shyly.
Raj Kundra was arrested
Let me tell you, industrialist Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of making a porn film. He was in jail until the bail hearing, but was later released on bail.
Shamita was also seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.
Shamita, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ before ‘Bigg Boss 15’, entered the show after Raj Kundra was arrested and his family was going through a difficult time. During her grand entrance, Shamita had said that she was committed to the show and did not want to back down.
