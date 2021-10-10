Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan names Raj Kundra: Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan names Raj Kundra during the show

Viewers of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ watched the first episode of ‘Weekend Ka War’ on October 9. It had many high and low points but when the host Salman Khan mentioned Raj Kundra’s name, that moment catches everyone’s attention.

Salman slammed Nishant for supporting Pratik and not stopping him from making the wrong decision. After explaining where Nishant went wrong, Salman asked if he understood what he (Salman) was trying to explain, to which Nishant said yes.



Salman took Raj’s name

After this, Salman took the names of Karan Kundra and some other family members. However, after Karan, she also mentioned Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. The host said, ‘Raj Kundra also understood.’



Shamita was surprised

Raj Kundra’s sister-in-law Shamita was shocked to hear Salman speak. However, his expression came as a surprise when he later realized that Salman was joking. After that Shamita smiled shyly.



Raj Kundra was arrested

Let me tell you, industrialist Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of making a porn film. He was in jail until the bail hearing, but was later released on bail.



Shamita was also seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

Shamita, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ before ‘Bigg Boss 15’, entered the show after Raj Kundra was arrested and his family was going through a difficult time. During her grand entrance, Shamita had said that she was committed to the show and did not want to back down.