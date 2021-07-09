Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Show Bigg Boss to stream on OTT for 6 weeks before TV | Big decision on Bigg Boss 15, will be streamed on OTT before TV; Show name also changed

New Delhi: The next season of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ will air on OTT in its first six weeks and then gradually move to television. The new season will be called ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and it will come early next year.

Janta factor will add tadka

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ which will stream on Voot, will introduce a ‘Janata’ factor. The new format will give the common man the unusual powers of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, enabling them to stay, work and exit the show of contestants and contestants.

will be a great experience

Farzad Palia, Head, Voot Select, said, “At Voot, experience and innovation around content are at the forefront of our strategy. ‘Bigg Boss’ has seen tremendous success in the season and has become India’s biggest entertainment content. The launch of Bigg Boss is another step towards strengthening our ‘Digital First’ approach. We are confident that our loyal fans and customers will enjoy a truly world-class experience through our 24-hour live feed, interactivity and gaming offerings.

Shweta Tiwari is also excited

Former Bigg Boss contestant and ‘Bigg Boss 4’ winner actress Shweta Tiwari is excited about the OTT streaming of the show. She says: ‘I am extremely excited to learn that my favorite reality show is coming out earlier this year. For me, Bigg Boss was a life changing experience. It not only gave the audience a chance to get to know me beyond my personality as an artiste, but also taught me to be more patient, tolerant and outspoken. It also gave me friends like family. I watch ‘Bigg Boss’ every year, but I feel that as an audience member, I will have more power than ever before I become the real judge of the show. This is what makes this OTT launch absolutely thrilling.

Read also: These are the 10 most expensive and luxurious cars of Amitabh Bachchan, see photos

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to