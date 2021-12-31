Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan welcome 2022 with weekend ka vaar special episode. Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan will welcome the year 2022 Weekend Ka Vaar Special Episode

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

It’s time to say goodbye to 2021. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is all set for a star-studded evening on this special night as your favorite B-Town stars arrive to rock the party with ‘Dabangg’ host Salman Khan, who is all set to welcome in 2022. are in the mood. Veteran music composer Anu Malik, ‘Bijli Bijli’ fame Palak Tiwari and singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani. Salman will be seen having fun with Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair for this bash.

Recently, Palak Tiwari, who rocked the internet with her song ‘Bijli Bijli’, made a bang on stage by teaching Salman the famous hook steps! Waluscha De Sousa also enthralled the audience with his scintillating performance on ‘Bollywood Wala Dance’. Sidharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair also have fun moments with Salman as they introduce him to some of the amazing social media trends trending on his popular track.

Music maestro Anu Malik and Shekhar Ravjiani later took the party forward by performing some of their most iconic songs. Well, it is going to be a happy new year inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house as B-town’s comedy power couple Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are adding to the excitement of the party by bringing some fun games for all the contestants.

With such an action-packed night for the viewers, Bigg Boss is all set to give a grand welcome to 2022! Along with this, Salman Khan will also come while organizing a class for the family members to cancel the task. Shilpa Shetty’s emotional video call will come for her sister Shamita Shetty.

New Year special mein aa rahe hai special guests! Dekhiye kaise bharti aur haarsh laa rahe hai apne saath double entertainment

Dekhiye



#BiggBoss15

tonight at 10:30 PM only on



#Colors, Catch it before TV on



@vootselect,



#BB15 #BiggBoss @justvoot@BeingSalmanKhan @bharti_lalli pic.twitter.com/dpkQNxg4pB — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV)



December 31, 2021

Aaj raat ke liye ho jao taiyyar! Bigg Boss ke ghar mein chamakne waale hai ek se badhkar ek sitaare! Dekhiye



#BiggBoss15

tonight at 10:30 PM only on



#Colors, Catch it before TV on



@vootselect,



#BB15 #BiggBoss @justvoot pic.twitter.com/CVqOFvwZ4y — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV)



December 31, 2021

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Resident Evil Village’s second demo arrives May 1st — or earlier on PlayStation Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Put on your dancing shoes as Salman Khan welcomes 2022 in style featuring Waluscha De Sousa, Palak Tiwari, Anu Malik, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair, tonight on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 16:38 [IST]