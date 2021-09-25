Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss Season 15 is set to premiere on October 2

Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 15 is all set to premiere on October 2. Salman Khan fans are very excited about this show. The theme of ‘Bigg Boss’ is Jungle this time. The first picture of BB15’s house has already surfaced on social media and fans are looking very excited after seeing the photo.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ is based on the jungle theme



This year, the theme of ‘Bigg Boss Season 15’ is ‘Jungle’. The house is decorated keeping in mind the forest theme. The house includes a caravan, trace and grass wallpaper. In addition, there is a pot for birds to eat with food and water. This season’s tagline is ‘Jungle Mein Dangal’.

Garden area



The garden area is shown to be quite green.

Living room



In the living room of ‘Bigg Boss’, a yellow car is parked in the house and it looks very beautiful.

All the contestants in the house will be divided into three groups led by Rubina Dilik, Gauhar Khan and Shweta Tripathi. Competitors will fight against each other to secure their place in the house of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Many names of all the famous celebs participating in the show are coming up. Among them are Karan Kundra, Neha Marda, Tina Dutta, Umar Riaz, Tejaswini Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht. ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT finalist Pratik Sahajpal is the show’s first confirmed contestant.