Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss Season 15 is set to premiere on October 2

This year, the theme of ‘Bigg Boss Season 15’ is ‘Jungle’. The house is decorated keeping in mind the forest theme. The house includes a caravan, trace and grass wallpaper. In addition, there is a pot for birds to eat with food and water. This season’s tagline is ‘Jungle Mein Dangal’.
Garden area
The garden area is shown to be quite green.
Living room
In the living room of ‘Bigg Boss’, a yellow car is parked in the house and it looks very beautiful.
All the contestants in the house will be divided into three groups led by Rubina Dilik, Gauhar Khan and Shweta Tripathi. Competitors will fight against each other to secure their place in the house of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Many names of all the famous celebs participating in the show are coming up. Among them are Karan Kundra, Neha Marda, Tina Dutta, Umar Riaz, Tejaswini Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht. ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT finalist Pratik Sahajpal is the show’s first confirmed contestant.
