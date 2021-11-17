Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty admired by Umar riaz says her game is better than tejasvi | Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz praised Shamita Shetty’s game, fans called the actress a fighter

Television oi – Varsha Rani

Shamita Shetty is one of the popular names of Bigg Boss 15. And we say this is the reason, even after going through acrimonious fights with Umar Riaz and ups and downs with Vishal Kotian, the housemates see him as the strongest competitor.

Umar, who has tied up with Tejashwi Prakash in the house, tells Vishal that Shamita is a better player than Tejashwi. The contestant said that the actress has a clear vision and unlike others she is strong in her position.

Similarly, Vishal supported Shamita and said that she is fighting alone in the house. At the same time, Umar had said that Tejashwi was coming out in the open but nowadays his statement is not as clear as Shamita’s.

Rajinikanth’s Annathe becomes 200 crore film, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi lags behind at the box office! BO report

Umar Riaz chose Tejasswi Prakash for the VIP upgrade but his recent revelations made Bigg Boss fans honor Shamita as the winner and the internet was in trend with fighter Shamita, one user wrote, “#ShamitaShetty her enemy Ki too favorite.” While another said, “Enemy also praises #ShamitaShetty is the best contestant out there.”

Meanwhile, netizens are outraged for Tejashwi Prakash’s inappropriate arguments in the previous episode.

#ShamitaShetty

is her enemys favorite too#UmarRiaz

and Shamita would be a good team tho FIGHTER SHAMITA



pic.twitter.com/WiNrxHBuGN — Ashwin Naikarn (@a_naikarn)



November 15, 2021

Bigg Boss 15: Rakesh Bapat reveals when he is out of the show – 5 year old disease is very painful

Bigg Boss 15: Fan Moment of Siddhant Chaturvedi, could not stop tears after seeing Salman Khan in front – VIDEO

Bigg Boss Breaking: Shamita Shetty left the house of Bigg Boss 15, only a week ago boyfriend Rakesh said goodbye

Salman Khan made a shocking disclosure in front of Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Bigg Boss, read!

Bigg Boss 15: Scuffle broke out between Prateek Sahajpal and Umar Riaz, Salman Khan got furious Video

Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan evicted from home, fans show support for Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15: Rashmi Desai spoke in support of Afsana Khan – people judge, she should be respected

Bigg Boss 15: Rakeysh Bapat mocks ex-wife Riddhi Dogra’s anger

Big Boss 15 shocked, Salman Khan did not get TRP for 500 crore fee, show will be off air

Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive: Mayesha Iyer- Ishaan Sehgal told the truth about their relationship, the game got spoiled

Bigg Boss 15: After getting cheated, Afsana Khan picked up a knife to kill herself, watch VIDEO

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra – Kamya Punjabi got angry after seeing Tejashwi’s love story, said – you are not in the race

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Actor Anthony Johnson, best known for 'Friday', dies at 55 Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty admired by Umar riaz says her game is better than tejasvi

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 13:36 [IST]