Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty support of sister Shamita, said- ‘We were not born rich, struggled’ | Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty came in support of sister Shamita, said- ‘We were not born rich, struggled’

Recently, Neha Dhupia reached Bigg Boss 15 as a guest. Where he got a task done by everyone including the VIPs and non VIPs of Bigg Boss 15. Here Shamita Shetty shares her Bigg Boss 15 journey. Shamita said that in this show she sometimes got depressed and sometimes disappointed but she is confident that she will come out strong from here.

This speech of Shamita Shetty was shared by sister Shilpa Shetty with a long post. In this post, Shilpa Shetty also said that she was not born with wealth, for this she has struggled.

Shamita writes, It is sad to see how some people are calling Shamita’s behavior as arrogant and misrepresenting her. They think that Shamita is getting special rights or is fake. As a former Bigg Boss host and as a viewer, without any discrimination, let me state that this is absolutely untrue / rubbish.

I have never commented for this show. But a lot of people are constantly commenting on this show and the format of the contestants, so being a contestant and former host I feel that Shamita is constantly being told as privileged. But if she had got this privilege, she would not have constantly tried to carve a place for herself in this show.

In this post, Shilpa Shetty also said that she comes from a middle class family and has struggled a lot in her career. We have maintained our middle class values ​​and this is our upbringing.

Such is Shamita Shetty and she is very real. Shamita will live or not. But she has played this game with a lot of grace and she is like a lioness. Who has always upheld honesty and dignity.

