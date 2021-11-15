Bigg Boss 15: Siddhant Chaturvedi gets extremely emotional after meeting Salman Khan, see video | Bigg Boss 15: Fan Moment of Siddhant Chaturvedi, could not stop tears after seeing Salman Khan in front- Video

Television oi-Neeti Sudha

Gully Boy fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is going to be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2. Recently, the team of the film had joined the stage of Bigg Boss 15. Where Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji along with Siddhant and Sharvari were also seen. While Salman and Rani were seen having a lot of fun in the promo released by Colors TV, Siddharth became very emotional after seeing Salman Khan in front of the stage.

Let me tell you, like millions of people, Siddhant is a big fan of Salman Khan and could not stop tears in his eyes seeing the superstar in front. In the video you will see that Siddhant Chaturvedi is looking quite nervous seeing Salman in the show.

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty said on the success of Sooryavanshi – ‘Thank you fans for giving so much love’

On this, Rani Mukerji asked Siddhant why are you getting so nervous? Responding to Rani’s talk, Siddhant looks at Salman Khan and tears well up in his eyes. Siddhant can only say – “I am your big fan, how can I tell. Eyes are watering..” On this Salman goes ahead and embraces Siddhant.





Salman Khan extended his best wishes to the entire cast including Siddhant for their film. With this, Salman praised Siddhant Chaturvedi’s work in front of Rani and said, “I have seen its work before.. It works very well..”

Let us tell you, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ made under Yash Raj banner is going to be released in theaters on November 19. Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant, Sharvari and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in the film.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 14:37 [IST]