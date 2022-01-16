Bigg Boss 15 Tejashwi Prakash quarreled with Shamita Shetty then Rakesh Bapat unfollowed the actress

Just lately, throughout a process in the home of ‘Bigg Boss Season-15’, there was a variety of battle between Tejashwi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. At the identical time, after this battle, Shamita’s boyfriend Rakesh Bapat has unfollowed Tejashwi on social media.

Throughout ‘Bigg Boss Season-15’, new uproars are being seen in the home on a regular basis. Typically the contestants are seen preventing with one another. At the identical time, Shamita Shetty has additionally been seen in Bigg Boss OTT earlier than ‘Bigg Boss Season-15’. Shamita entered the present after being the finalist of this season. Alongside with this, the makers additionally requested her to hitch the fundamental present. Now solely two weeks are left for the finale of the present and already Shamita Shetty has grow to be part of the present. Persons are liking his recreation quite a bit.

On the different hand, throughout a current process, there was a fierce battle between Shamita Shetty and Tejashwi Prakash. Throughout this battle, Tejashwi misbehaved with Shamita. Not solely this, he even advised Shamita to steal her boyfriend Karan Kundra in the battle. After this battle of each, many celebs have given their response. These celebs additionally embrace Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend Rakesh Bapat.

Shamita’s boyfriend Rakesh Bapat made a tweet on the Twitter deal with, by way of which he tried to make Tejashwi understand his errors. Rakesh Bapat wrote on this tweet, ‘Bigg Boss home is to entertain you. There isn’t any triangle right here however friendship. Tejaswi Prakash I taught you the artwork of discovering peace in chaos and whereas making Ganpati, how good triumphed over evil. Get out of all this and play. Shamita Shetty love you load. Cannot wait any longer.