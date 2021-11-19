Bigg boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash angry with rajeev and nishant bhatt read latest update | Bigg Boss 15: Why Tejashwi got angry with Nishant-Rajiv, Nishant Bhatt changed the whole game!

Television oi-Varsha Rani

These days new twists are being seen in Bigg Boss 15. Nishant Bhatt got a chance to update the VIP contestants in the recent episodes. Who achieved this feat by winning the task of monster. With this, Nishant Bhatt changed the current game.

New VIP updates were seen in Bigg Boss 15. Recently, Simba and Prateek were made VIPs, while the posts of Tejashwi Prakash and Karan Kundra were reduced. With this, new hopes are being seen in the house.

Now it has been revealed in the update of Bigg Boss that Tejashwi will be seen crying in the new episode. She got emotional. She got annoyed with some things of Nishant and Rajiv and became emotional.

Recently, due to this decision of Nishant, new fights were seen in the house. Like Neha Bhasin became saddened by his decision and a fierce fight ensued between the two. At the same time, Karan Kundra and Tejaswi also got angry with Nishant.

Karan Kundrra, Tejashwi Prakash, Neha Bhasin, Rajeev and Jai are nominated to be evicted from the house this week. At the same time, VIP contestants include Nishant, Prateek, Simmba, Vishal. Which are safe from captain and nomination along with the facilities of the house.

english summary Bigg boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash angry with rajeev and nishant bhatt read latest update

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 14:58 [IST]