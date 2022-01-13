Bigg Boss 15 Umar riaz Simba nagpal entry nishant, pratik, karan tejasswi shamita top 5.Bigg Boss 15 Umar riaz Simba nagpal entry Prateek, Nishant, Karan, Tejashwi and Shamita top 5

Tv oi-Prachi Dixit

After Shamita Shetty turned the captain in Bigg Boss 15, there was a number of spectacle in Wednesday’s episode after Tejashwi Prakash was ousted from the ticket to finale. Who will likely be within the center who will attain the ticket to finale. The best way Tejashwi Prakash has accused the Bigg Boss makers of taking sides whereas expressing his displeasure on Shamita Shetty.

Salman Khan can undoubtedly be seen speaking on this on Weekend Ka Vaar. The ultimate of Bigg Boss 15 is predicted to be round 30 January. It’s being stated that earlier than the finale, there could be many stunning entries and massive eliminations within the present. Additionally connections can come throughout the present to help their favourite contestants. Bigg Boss 15 well-liked ex-contestant Simba Nagpal may take a wild card entry.

Simba Nagpal could be introduced as a wild card within the present by changing the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 15, Vishal Kotiyan. Vishal was the primary to look within the present however resulting from Corona, the makers have modified their thoughts concerning his entry. Umar Riaz, who was evicted from the present on the premise of public voting resulting from a scuffle with Prateek Sahajpal, might also make a comeback earlier than Finale Week.

His followers are trending every single day to deliver again Umar Riaz on the web. Speaking in regards to the sturdy contestants of Bigg Boss 15, the entire recreation is seen revolving round Prateek Sahajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Tejashwi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty. The affect of Rashmi Desai, Devoleena, Abhijeet and Rakhi Sawant appears to be lacking from the present.

BREAKING: Bigg Boss Atul Kapoor turns corona optimistic on the age of 55, now whose voice will the viewers and the relations take heed to?

Bigg Boss 15 blockbuster welcome within the 12 months 2022, particular visitor with salman, dance-masti Video

(*15*) There will likely be a ruckus within the race for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ finale, these contestants will likely be nominated this week, this would be the process

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh breaks silence after popping out of Bigg Boss 15 – has run away from me 2 occasions

Bigg Boss 15: Will Devoleena break the Nishant Bhatt- Prateek friendship earlier than the finale?

(*5*) Arhaan Khan’s disclosure on seeing Rashmi Desai in Bigg Boss 15 – he has lived in live-in, he lied

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh’s spouse revealed – hit me with belt for 4 hours, marriage ceremony picture VIRAL

Bigg Boss 15 promo: Salman Khan reprimands Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra for the weekend, watch video

Bigg Boss 15: Will Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh get divorced? such is the dialogue

Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty got here in help of sister Shamita, said- ‘We weren’t born wealthy, struggled’

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh is faux, the information of being the cameraman of Bigg Boss present goes viral!

Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali meets spouse Mahi after a number of weeks, romantic video surfaced

Keep up to date with each information of the movie trade and get film critiques READ Also There was a cold war between Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan Enable Notifications You might have already subscribed