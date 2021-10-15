Bigg Boss 15, Upcoming Episode Preview, 14 Oct 2021 Written Update: Prateek Sahajpal started slapping himself on the show, could not bear the abusive words spoken for his mother; bad trapped jai bhanushali

Bigg Boss 15: Seeing Prateek Sahajpal crying and slapping himself on the show, fans are heartbroken and people on social media are saying that Prateek is being tortured to a different level.

There is a lot of ruckus in the Bigg Boss house these days. The matter between Jai Bhanushali and Prateek Sahajpal was looking hot from day one, but now the fans feel that Jai Bhanushali is crossing his limits. Actually, seeing Prateek Sahajpal crying and slapping himself on the show, fans are heartbroken and people on social media are saying that Prateek is being tortured to a different level.

There has been a fight of a different level between Prateek and Jai in the past, in which Prateek also vandalized inside the house, seeing which Salman Khan got very angry. In such a situation, in Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan did a good class of Prateek. Since then Prateek had started remaining calm. But now Jai Bhanushali is getting trolled a lot on social media. They are being heard a lot for abusing them. So the rest of the co-contestants of the show like Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty also called Jai a lot of good and bad.

In fact, when Jai and Prateek had a fight, Jai said abusive words for his mother. Prateek became very hurt after hearing this abuse. Later he broke down so much that he started crying badly. Meanwhile, he started slapping himself. Meanwhile other members of the house started trying to handle Prateek. Shamita and Nishant Bhatt came forward in support of Prateek and started scolding Jai for his behaviour. Now on social media too, Jai is being heavily bashed for his action.

Let me tell you, in the show, Prateek was seen taking out anger on himself that this was said for his mother on air. Prateik was seen saying that he is ready to leave the show and go away. In fact, the whole matter went haywire during a task. In the task given by Bigg Boss, Prateek comes to Jai Bhanushali and says that Shamita is hurt.

In such a situation, now you have to play the game by being mentally prepared, not physically. During this, Jai got angry on Prateek and started abusing him. When Jai abused Prateek’s mother, he could not control it and went to the shore in despair, after which he went out of his way and started killing himself.