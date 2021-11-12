Bigg Boss 15: Users show support for Shamita Shetty after Afsana Khan’s elimination | Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan becomes homeless, fans show support for Shamita Shetty

Yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss saw a banging show. The fight to become the fifth member of the VIP zone took a turn for the worse, eliminating Afsana Khan. While the singer falsely accused Shamita Shetty and got violent with her, the actress kept her side with sanctity.

Bigg Boss had prepared a task for the members of the house to upgrade to the VIP zone and join Karan Kundra, Umar Riaz, Tejashwi Prakash and Nishant Bhatt. Umar Riaz had a clear bias towards Afsana Khan since the start of the game.

Even though the task seemed one-sided, Shamita Shetty fought with the same zeal and senses till the very last moment. Not only this, the actress turned the VIP story with her own game.

But when Afsana Khan got out, she lashed out at the actress, but Shamit Shetty handled the situation very politely.

Ever since the show aired, netizens have started trending ‘We Stand By Shamita’ and have praised her tenacious stand. The audience was outraged for Afsana Khan crossing limits and taking a dig at the actress.

Some even declared Shamita Shetty the clear winner.

