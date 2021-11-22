Entertainment

Bigg Boss 15 Video Afsana khan angry on Shamita Shetty saying meri jutti . Bigg Boss 15 lead Afsana Khan got angry on Shamita Shetty, said my shoes

11 seconds ago
by admin
Television

By Filmibeat Desk

After coming out of Bigg Boss 15, Afsana Khan has expressed her anger against Shamita Shetty. Recall that a few weeks ago, during the task, Afsana Khan had an argument with Shamita Shetty and Rajeev Aditya. After which Afsana Khan picked up the knife. After seeing his move, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 showed him the way out of the show considering the safety of Afsana Khan.

At the same time, Afsana Khan has broken her silence after coming out of the show for some time. is going viral. In this video, Afsana Khan is saying that I have become hostile. Whatever I love, I do it from my heart. If she comes in front of me, I am not going to leave her.

Shamita Shetty who will be in the house. But they are equal to my shoes. If she shows two fingers which have been fractured, I would not have made four of them. She was afraid. Shamita Shetty should be straight out. This is my support that he should come out as soon as possible and get his treatment done. Let us tell you that recently it was also reported that Afsana Khan can take entry in the show as a wild card.

Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai and Abhijeet Bichkule are all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 inside the show. With this, Big Boss 15 is also going to get five final contestants soon. Media has put 6 contestants in danger by entering the show. In view of the falling TRP of the show, this time many experiments are being done in the show.

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 16:46 [IST]


