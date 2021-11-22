Bigg Boss 15 Video Afsana khan angry on Shamita Shetty saying meri jutti . Bigg Boss 15 lead Afsana Khan got angry on Shamita Shetty, said my shoes

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

After coming out of Bigg Boss 15, Afsana Khan has expressed her anger against Shamita Shetty. Recall that a few weeks ago, during the task, Afsana Khan had an argument with Shamita Shetty and Rajeev Aditya. After which Afsana Khan picked up the knife. After seeing his move, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 showed him the way out of the show considering the safety of Afsana Khan.

At the same time, Afsana Khan has broken her silence after coming out of the show for some time. is going viral. In this video, Afsana Khan is saying that I have become hostile. Whatever I love, I do it from my heart. If she comes in front of me, I am not going to leave her.

Shamita Shetty who will be in the house. But they are equal to my shoes. If she shows two fingers which have been fractured, I would not have made four of them. She was afraid. Shamita Shetty should be straight out. This is my support that he should come out as soon as possible and get his treatment done. Let us tell you that recently it was also reported that Afsana Khan can take entry in the show as a wild card.

Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai and Abhijeet Bichkule are all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 inside the show. With this, Big Boss 15 is also going to get five final contestants soon. Media has put 6 contestants in danger by entering the show. In view of the falling TRP of the show, this time many experiments are being done in the show.

Where are the so called celebs who were defending this filthy woman saying her medical condition wasnt ok when she cursed SHAMITA in BB So is she going through panic attacks right now also while saying all this again ? SHAME ON AFSANA KHAN and everyone who supports her Filth!



pic.twitter.com/ksOZsXlkan — Homo Sapien (@ViralHomoSapien)



November 21, 2021

The entry of wild card Abhijeet Bichkule in Bigg Boss 15 will bring a storm, was arrested from the set

Bigg Boss 15: Why Tejashwi got angry with Nishant-Rajiv, Nishant Bhatt changed the whole game!

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz praised Shamita Shetty’s game, fans called the actress a fighter

Bigg Boss 15: Rakesh Bapat reveals when he is out of the show – 5 year old disease is very painful

Bigg Boss 15: Fan Moment of Siddhant Chaturvedi, could not stop tears after seeing Salman Khan in front – VIDEO

Bigg Boss Breaking: Shamita Shetty left Bigg Boss 15 house, only a week ago boyfriend Rakesh said goodbye

Salman Khan made a shocking disclosure in front of Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Bigg Boss, read!

Bigg Boss 15: Scuffle broke out between Prateek Sahajpal and Umar Riaz, Salman Khan got furious Video

Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan evicted from home, fans show support for Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15: Rashmi Desai spoke in support of Afsana Khan – people judge, she should be respected

Bigg Boss 15: Rakeysh Bapat mocks ex-wife Riddhi Dogra’s anger

Big Boss 15 shocked, Salman Khan did not get TRP for 500 crore fee, show will be off air

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Anil Kapoor age of 64 who is seen running agilely on the track Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bigg Boss 15 Video Afsana khan angry on Shamita Shetty saying meri jutti, Have a look here

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 16:46 [IST]