Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka War: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka War: Salman Khan organizes Pratik Sejpal’s class – Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka War 9 October 2021 Day 7 Written Update in Hindi

Salman Khan enters the stage on the first weekend of Bigg Boss 15. He gives information about this season. After this Salman Khan says let’s see what is going on in the house. Inside the house, the first captain of the house, Shamita Shetty, is seen doing his duty to everyone.

Afsana Khan asks everyone to speak in Hindi and in the meantime she has a quarrel with Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz. Afsana shouts and says that whatever she wants to think, it will remain the same. Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt.



When Afsana Khan’s mood calms down, she goes to Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty and apologizes to them. The friendship between Ishaan Sehgal and Masha Iyer seems to be getting stronger and they both sit and talk in private.

Salman Khan meets the family and wishes them a happy Navratri. Salman Khan tells the family members what has been prepared for Navratri. On this Captain Shamita Shetty says that a performance has been made. After this, all the family members danced to the song. At the same time, Salman Khan starts dancing alone on stage.

Salman Khan tells family members that they have made their hair very well. He tells Vishal Kotian that he goes in front of the camera and talks about some issues in the house. Salman Khan asks Tejaswi Prakash to report the events of the past week in two minutes. After this, he asks Vishal to inform the events of the house in his own style.

The bright light and the huge cotyledons tell about the happenings in the house in a week. Salman Khan then tells Afsana Khan that his song matches the activities taking place inside the house. Afsana sang her song on this. Salman Khan tells the family that they are having a lot of fun and if they have so much fun in the first week, how will they handle it next. They make it clear that the audience is asking questions.

Salman Khan shows family members week highlights. After that, he talks to family members again and discusses the issue of map theft. He asks Karan Kundra about the symbol Sejpal. Karan shared his opinion about the symbol. Salman Khan asks Vishal Kotian about the members living inside the house and he says that the members of the house show anger after the victory which is not quite right. When Salman Khan asks Tejaswi Prakash for his opinion, she says.

Salman Khan asks Shamita Shetty why she and Nishant Bhatt think that Pratik Sehajpal is fighting to fight. Shamita makes her point on this. Salman Khan tells Pratik that he has done some shows before. Prateek says that he has done many reality shows. Salman Khan says he has never damaged property on the set of a show. Symbol says he never sabotaged anything because no one abused him like that. Then Salman Khan tells Pratik that he talks to him later.

Salman Khan talks to Jay Bhanushali about his anger. When Jay explains it, Salman Khan says that if you do that then what is the difference between him and you. After this Salman Khan spoke to Nishant Bhatt. He tells Nishant that it was Pratik’s fault, then Nishant says yes. On this Salman Khan says why he did not try to stop the symbol. Nishant says it was to a certain extent.

Salman Khan reminds Pratik Sejpal of the incident in the bathroom with Vidhi Pandya. He tells First that for him the show is superior to his mother-sister. Thus, even his mother and sister are nothing to him. Salman Khan reminded Pratik that if Vidhi wanted, she could ruin his life because of this incident. Apart from this, Salman Khan also discussed the issue of Pratik changing Masha Iyer’s clothes. Then Salman Khan explains the symbol. After this Salman Khan pulls the legs of the girls in the house.

On the stage in front of Salman Khan, Big G comes and dances with another gorilla. Seeing this, Salman Khan smiled a lot. It was later revealed that the second gorilla was none other than Rakhi Sawant. Then there is a lot of fun between Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant also talks about the members of the household.

Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant visit his family. After this, Rakhi gives her opinion about Sawant family members and in the meantime a fun atmosphere remains in the house. Then Rakhi Sawant dances shirtless to the song Hi Garma to some of the kids in the house. As long as Rakhi Sawant stays on the stage, there is a very fragrant atmosphere. After this Rakhi left with Sawant’s family and Salman Khan said goodbye.

Salman Khan tells the family that it is very auspicious, now is the time for riots. Salman Khan invites Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht into the fray. In the first round, the two have to explain how they are better than each other. Both have an opinion on this. After this, the home team gets the method to win the first round by giving maximum votes. This was followed by a fight between Vidhi and Donal in the second round and Vidhi won. Salman Khan clarified that Vidhi has become the first riot winner in the jungle this season.