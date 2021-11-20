Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestant Abhijeet Bichukale was arrested from Marathi bigg boss 2 set. Bigg Boss 15 wild card Abhijeet Bichkule arrested from the sets of Marathi Big Boss 2

Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sahajpal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 live on Voot, Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sahajpal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotayan are showing their strength in the show. Somewhere the game is coming to a halt after a task. Apart from the friendship of Nishant and Prateek, no one’s relationship is clearly visible. Being on Big Boss Voot is also affecting the TRP of the channel.

Abhijit Bichkule arrested

Meanwhile, the entry of Abhijeet Bichkule in the show can definitely bring a storm. Abhijeet is called Rakhi Sawant of Big Boss Marathi. Entertaining is his specialty but he is not able to control his tongue. Even in the case of check bounce, Abhijeet was taken to jail by the police from the sets of Marathi Big Boss 2.

Top 5 Contestants in Big Boss 15

In Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Abhijeet has also been in a lot of discussion for abusing language and creating ruckus. In such a situation, his arrival in the game can bring a ruckus factor in the show. Along with this, let us also tell that in this week’s Big Boss 15 only top 5 contestants will go ahead in the show. It can be decided by Wednesday who will be the first 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 15.

Simultaneous 5 wild card entries?

It is possible that like Bigg Boss 14, 5 wild card entries can be taken simultaneously in Bigg Boss 15. The show will be telecasted for more than one month now. In such a situation, it is difficult to move forward with Top 5 at this stage of the show. The entry of many more contestants can happen in the coming days.