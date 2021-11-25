Bigg Boss 15 wild card Rakhi sawant to enter with husband ritesh watch promo. Big Boss 15 wild card entry Rakhi Sawant with husband Ritesh, watch promo

Rakhi Sawant is going to enter Bigg Boss 15 before Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee for TRP. The makers of Bigg Boss 15 have also released this promo that Rakhi Sawant will be a part of Bigg Boss 15 along with her husband Ritesh. According to media reports, Rakhi Sawant’s entry was not finalized in the first show. But suddenly the makers have again decided to bring Rakhi Sawant on the show as a contestant.

In Bigg Boss 14 too, Rakhi Sawant reached the finals after appearing on the beach show. Rakhi Sawant clashed with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. In the last season, where Rakhi Sawant was seen remembering her husband Ritesh many times, now Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh will also be seen on the stage of Bigg Boss 15 for the first time.

In the promo, Rakhi Sawant herself is seen saying that this time again she is taking entry in Bigg Boss 15 and her husband Ritesh is going to be together. In Bigg Boss 15 very soon many contestants will go out of the show and Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant will enter. If seen, this time this is being done to increase the TRP of Bigg Boss 15. Even during Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant’s entry was only for TRP.

This time Rakhi Sawant’s focus may be on Karan Kundra and Tejashwi Prakash. Rakhi Sawant had fun with Karan Kundra as a guest in the episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Rakhi Sawant’s entry in the show is set during this weekend’s war. It will be interesting for the fans to see what new wonder Rakhi Sawant does this time?

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 14:28 [IST]